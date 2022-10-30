T20 World Cup 2022: India's Arshdeep Singh wreaks havoc in Proteas' top order, sends twitter ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arshdeep Singh on fire

T20 World Cup 2022: India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has wreaked havoc in the South African batting lineup and has given India a great start in the second innings. The youngster has cleaned two of the most prolific batters in the Proteas lineup. On his first delivery itself, Arshdeep sent Quinton de Kock back to the hut and then got rid of Rilee Rossouw in his first over itself.

Arshdeep Singh's two wickets gave India a start as South Africa began their chase of 134. He first sent back de Kock for 1 run and with his full-out swinging delivery as KL Rahul took a brilliant catch in slips. He next sent the previous two matches' centurion Rilee Rossouw on a brilliant inswing ball. Notably, Arshdeep has picked wickets on his first delivery on two occasions. he had sent Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam back to the hut on his first ball and now got de Kock. Also, Arshdeep Singh has sent back Rossouw on a duck on three occasions in T20Is recently.

India have got off to a good start as South Africa have lost early wickets. The match has taken an exciting route as South Africa are on their way to chase 134. The winner of the match will cruise to the top spot in Group 2.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa's Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

