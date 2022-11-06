T20 World Cup 2022: India- Pakistan likely to meet each other in T20 WC, Know how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India has reached in semis of T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing T20 World Cup is a tale of upsets and surprises. From Ireland stunning England to Netherlands upsetting South Africa, we have all seen it happening in Australia. As the Dutch staged possibly the biggest upset of the tournament, India have cruised through with a game to go. Now there is yet another possibility of another India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2022.

How can India and Pakistan face each other again?

If India and Pakistan both reach in the semi-finals, there is a posiibility of the two giants having a go at each other. India have officially qualified after South Africa's defeat while the game between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a virtual quarterfinal. Whoever wins will be among the final four teams of the tournament. If India stays on first, they will face England and if they finish second, behind Bangladesh or Pakistan, India will face New Zealand in the semi-final.

The equation is pretty much clear, if Pakistan is the second team in the semis and both India and Pakistan win their semifinals, we shall be all set for another India vs Pakistan clash. And if this happens, this time it will be a World Cup final between the two giants.

This equation has opened after South Africa's shocking loss to the Netherlands in their final Super 12 on Sunday. South Africa failed to chase 159 in Adelaide Oval as they were restricted to 145/8 in 20 overs. For the Dutch, their batters contributed while Ackermann helped them to finish well. In the bowling, the orange team scalped wickets at regular intervals. The Proteas batters did not last long and their hopes of semi-finals vanished away. Notably, the Proteas have lost the last two of the Super 12 game. India face Zimbabwe in their final game of Super 12 and will finish on top of the Group if they win it.

