T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian Cricket team on Sunday faced its first loss of the T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa in Perth. The Indian team managed to score 133 on a tricky surface as the Proteas chased down the target in the last over. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, no other Indian batter managed to last long as India lost quick wickets. Following India's defeat and a batting collapse, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has opened up on India's performance against South Africa.

Speaking on his official youtube channel, Akhtar expressed disappointment over India's loss as it has further narrowed down Pakistan's semifinal hopes. "India ne marva diya hume. In fact, we punished ourselves because we played very badly," Akhtar said. He added, "I was wishing and hoping India will come strong and hard. (But) It goes to show when quality bowling is against teams, especially the subcontinent ones, they get exposed," Akhtar said.

He also stated that if India's batters could have been more patient, they could have scored a good total. "India left us very disappointed. If India's batters could have had some patience and not got out, 150 would have been a winning total but India disappointed us. India has been exposed in front of South African fast bowling but they are not out of the tournament. We have to face difficult matches and our chances are very limited now," Akhtar said.

Akhtar also said that South Africa and New Zealand teams are the most deserving teams to win the World Cup as they are strong teams and have not won any World Cup. Akhtar said it would be very disappointing to see Pakistan crashing out in the first round but "you get what you ask for."

Following India's loss, South Africa have gone to the top of Group 2 with 5 points in 3 games. India and Bangladesh are in second and third spot, respectively with 4 points in 3 games each. Zimbabwe and Pakistan sit on fourth and fifth with 3 and 2 points, respectively in 3 games. India will next face Bangladesh on November 2 in Adelaide while South Africa and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on November 3 in Sydney.

