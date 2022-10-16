Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: How new rules will work in T20 World Cup?

Highlights The T20 World Cup be the first major ICC tournament to make to use of new amended rules

Some rules came into effect form January 2022, while some are implemented from October 1

Some rules were already in use during the IPL 2022 season

The T20 World Cup 2022 will have a new sense of dimensions as this will be the first time at a major tournament the newly amended ICC rules will come into effect. Running out a non-striker will no longer be an unfair play, while non-strikers will also have to stay at the same end, even if the batters have crossed on a catch out. So, what are these rules and how could they affect the T20 World Cup in Australia?

New batter on strike

As per the new rule a new batter will be on strike when a batter is out caught, regardless of whether the batters crossed before the catch was taken. The rule was first used in Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2022. Earlier, if the batters crossed before the catch was taken, the non-striker would face the next delivery, with the new batter at the non-striker’s end.

Running out non-striker

Running out a non-striker will no longer be an unsportsmanship act after the ICC amended its law. The mode of dismissal, in which the bowler runs out a batter who is out of his crease at the non-striker’s end, is no more considered ‘Unfair Play’ and has been moved to the ‘Run Out’ section. The ‘Mankading’ incident caused too much chaos recently when Deepti dismissed Charlie Dean in ODI series against England.

Slow over-rate penalty

The fielding team may often be in a hurry to finish bowling its quota of overs at the T20 World Cup this time with the in-match over-rate penalty rule in place. The rule, which came into effect in January 2022, forces the fielding team to have only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle, instead of five, for every over that begins after 85 minutes have passed since the start of the innings. However, umpires make allowances for injuries, DRS, umpire reviews and other instances beyond the control of the fielding side.

Striker’s right to play the ball

A batter will have to have some part of his person or bat within the pitch while playing a shot. If the batter ventures beyond that, the delivery will be called a dead-ball. In case the batter is forced to leave the pitch due to the nature of the delivery, the umpire will signal no-ball and the batter will be awarded a free-hit on the next delivery.

Unfair movement by fielders

While there is no change in terms of what is considered unfair movement by fielders, there is a new penalty in place for those found breaching the law.

Any unfair and deliberate movement by the fielders while a bowler is running in to bowl will result in the batting side being awarded five penalty runs and the ball being declared a dead-ball. However, it is important to note that a fielder’s movement mid-delivery, in anticipation of the batter’s shot, is deemed legal.

