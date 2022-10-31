T20 World Cup 2022: How can Pakistan still qualify for semis after India loses to South Africa?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan cricket team is on verge of an exit

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup is getting tougher and more exciting as the matches are passing on. The fight for the semi-final spot is now in full swing with the teams giving it their all to be in the final four. Former winners Pakistan were jolted with double blows as they lost both of their opening matches. The Pakistani side didn't any longer had their semi-final fortunes in their hands after losing two matches and were wishing for India to win all three of their matches. However, India was beaten by South Africa on Sunday, which raised a question among cricket fans that does Pakistan still have any chance left for the semis?

How can Pakistan qualify for semis?

After India's loss to South Africa, Pakistan's chances to reach in semis have narrowed down more. Before Sunday's triple header, the boys in green needed India to win all of their three matches, Zimbabwe to not win more than one and they themselves to win all three of their remaining matches. But after India's loss things have changed.

Now only 2 matches remain for each team from Group 2. Pakistan will hope no more than one team finishes on more than 6 points. Pakistan have 2 points in 3 matches. As it looks, even though if Pakistan win all the remaining two matches, they can only reach on Net run rate calculation. But for that too, they would need some big results going their way.

India to lose to Bangladesh

Pakistan will want Bangladesh to upset India on November 2 as South Africa look all set to cruise through into the semis. India and Bangladesh have 4 points from 3 games each and a Bangladesh win would stop India at 4 for the moment, while Bangladesh will get to 6. Bangladesh will then play their final match against Pakistan.

Pakistan to beat South Africa

South Africa, who are at 5 points from 3 games are all set to qualify for semis. But Pakistan require at least 6 points and need to beat South Africa on November 3. However, if South Africa loses to the Netherlands in their final group match, they can also get eliminated.

Pakistan to beat Bangladesh

If Bangladesh beat India, the Bangladesh side will get to 6 points from 4 matches. The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on November 6 (the final stage of the Group stage) and the Babar Azam-led side will hope to beat Bangladesh and bring themselves level to 6 points.

India to beat Zimbabwe

After wishing for India's loss to Bangladesh, Pakistan would need India to beat Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe side currently has 3 points in 3 games and are set to play against Netherlands and India. Even if they win against the Netherlands and lose to India, they will finish at 5 points, which can be lower than Pakistan.

If these things happen, India will end with 6 points, Bangladesh with 6 and Pakistan too with 6. Then the team with a higher net run rate will cruise through. Notably, if South Africa loses to Netherlands and Pakistan, they can get eliminated and the other two teams will qualify.

Can rain help Pakistan?

Rain can help Pakistan but only in matches of other teams. If rain washes India's matches and Pakistan win all two, they will get levelled on points with India. The net run rate will then play a crucial role.

As of now, Pakistan's qualification scenario has even narrowed down and are about to close. They would require some magic to happen with them if they have to book a berth in the final four. The boys in green next meet South Africa on November 3 in Sydney, followed by their final encounter against Bangladesh on November 6 at Adelaide Oval

