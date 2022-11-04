T20 World Cup: How can India meet Pakistan in final? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan's first match in the T20 World Cup 2022 ended with a nail-biting finish where India clinched victory by four wickets. Just after the match ended, fans in both countries got eagerly excited for the next meeting between the arch-rivals. But looking at the current points table of Group 2, is it possible for the fans to witness another high-voltage match and that too as a final of this edition of the mega event.

Let's find out:

Who will India face in their next match?

India is set to face Zimbabwe in their next match.

Who will Pakistan face in their next match?

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their next match.

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

India Pakistan South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Bangladesh

How does the current points table look like?

India have won three out of the four matches played and are currently the table toppers with 6 points. On the other hand, Pakistan have managed to amass 4 points after facing two defeats and registering two wins and are that the third position.

How can India qualify for the semifinals?

If the men in blue win their remaining match, their position in the top 2 will be confirmed and that too as the table-toppers. However, if the men in blue lose the upcoming game against Zimbabwe, then their qualification will be dependent on the results of Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and their (Net Run Rate) NRR. It is worthy to be noted that even if India's match gets abandoned they will finish with 7 points and will make it to the top 2 for sure.

How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinals?

Pakistan will have to win their remaning match with a huge margin to improve their run-rate and hope that either South Africa or India lose their last matches.

How can India and Pakistan meet in the final of T20 World Cup 2022?

If India and Pakistan both end up in the top two of Group 2, then they will face teams from the Group 1 in the semifinals. If India and Pakistan both defeat their opponents in the semifinals, then there can be another mega clash between the arch-rivals.​

Schedule for upcoming matches of Group 2: ​

6th November

South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM IST (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)​

Latest Cricket News