T20 World Cup 2022: Hosts Australia look for semifinal berth boost as stern Ireland challenge awaits

Hosts Australia will be looking for a big boost for a place in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 as Ireland await them on Monday (October 31) at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia will start as the early favorites in the contest on paper, but Ireland have already produced a string of impressive performances that saw them beat England and West Indies in the tournament. With a stern challenge on offer, Australia will look to avoid any catastrophe against Ireland at the Gabba.

Whichever side wins in Brisbane will put themselves firmly into contention to secure a semi-final berth in the final round of games, while the losing team will require a mathematical miracle to finish in the top two.

On paper this should be a routine win for Australia – the tournament hosts and defending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions.

But matches aren’t won on paper, and an in-form Ireland have already taken two giant scalps in this competition with their wins over England and West Indies.

“They've got some seriously talented players,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said, wary of taking the Irish lightly.

“They've got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they're never a team that you can take lightly. If the wicket has got anything in it, they've got very good bowlers to maximise that, as well.”

Even two wins from their remaining two matches may not be enough for Australia, with Net Run Rate looking as if it could be a deciding factor. And the Aussies don’t fare well on Net RR as things stand, with their hammering against New Zealand leaving them with the worst run rate in the competition (-1.555).

A big win would put big pressure on their rivals ahead of the final round of matches, but sets up the dilemma of when to push hard for runs – too early could risk a loss, too late could be damaging in the final standings.

Match Details

At what time will Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Predicted Playing XI

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

