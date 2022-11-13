Sunday, November 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup 2022: Here's list of all award-winners, cash prizes, records of season; Know details

T20 World Cup 2022: Here's list of all award-winners, cash prizes, records of season; Know details

How much money did runner's up Pakistan and semifinalists India and New Zealand will get? Who scored most runs and who took most wickets for the 2022 edition of T20 World Cup? Here's all you need to know

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2022 18:07 IST
Team England
Image Source : ICC/TWITTER Team England

The ICC had announced a total pool of Rs 45.08 Crore ($5.6 million) prize money for the T20 World Cup 2022. From Team India which made it to the semifinalists to England who emerged as the winners, here are all the cash prizes each team will be rewarded.

The Champions: England won their second T20 World Cup title and successfully defeated Pakistan by five wickets to register a win after 2010. The team had finished the first position in Group 1 at the Super 12 stage. The champions received a cash prize of $1.6 million which is around Rs 12.88 crores.

The Runners-up: Even though Pakistan ended up losing the final and won't take the trophy home but they will definitely take back the cash reward of $0.8 million which is around Rs 6.44 crores.

Losing Semifinalists: India and New Zealand made exit in the semifinals but received the cash reward of $400,000 which is around 3.22 crores

Eight teams that lost in the Super 12 stage: The eight teams who exited the Super 12 stage received $70,000, Rs 56.35 Lakhs each. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are those teams

Related Stories
T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler picks his Player of Tournament; Know details

T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler picks his Player of Tournament; Know details

T20 World Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt message after India's humiliating loss

T20 World Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt message after India's humiliating loss

PAK vs ENG: Let's take look at head to head records between T20 World Cup finalists

PAK vs ENG: Let's take look at head to head records between T20 World Cup finalists

Player of the tournament: From the list of nine nominees, Sam Curran, who became the player of the match in the final, also became the player of the tournament.

From Most runs scored to most wickets taken, here are the other records for the 2022 edition of T20 World Cup:

India Tv - T20 World Cup Trophy

Image Source : TWITTERT20 World Cup Trophy

  • Most runs scored - Virat Kohli (296 runs)
  • Most wickets were taken - Wanindu Hasaranga (15 wickets)
  • Most 50-plus scores - Virat Kohli (4 times)
  • Most Centuries - Glenn Phillips, Rilee Rossouw (1)
  • Most sixes - Sikandar Raza (11)
  • Most 4s - Suryakumar Yadav (26)
  • Most Maidens - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3)

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News