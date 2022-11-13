T20 World Cup 2022: Here's list of all award-winners, cash prizes, records of season; Know details

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/TWITTER Team England

The ICC had announced a total pool of Rs 45.08 Crore ($5.6 million) prize money for the T20 World Cup 2022. From Team India which made it to the semifinalists to England who emerged as the winners, here are all the cash prizes each team will be rewarded.

The Champions: England won their second T20 World Cup title and successfully defeated Pakistan by five wickets to register a win after 2010. The team had finished the first position in Group 1 at the Super 12 stage. The champions received a cash prize of $1.6 million which is around Rs 12.88 crores.

The Runners-up: Even though Pakistan ended up losing the final and won't take the trophy home but they will definitely take back the cash reward of $0.8 million which is around Rs 6.44 crores.

Losing Semifinalists: India and New Zealand made exit in the semifinals but received the cash reward of $400,000 which is around 3.22 crores

Eight teams that lost in the Super 12 stage: The eight teams who exited the Super 12 stage received $70,000, Rs 56.35 Lakhs each. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are those teams

Player of the tournament: From the list of nine nominees, Sam Curran, who became the player of the match in the final, also became the player of the tournament.

From Most runs scored to most wickets taken, here are the other records for the 2022 edition of T20 World Cup:

Most runs scored - Virat Kohli (296 runs)

Virat Kohli (296 runs) Most wickets were taken - Wanindu Hasaranga (15 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga (15 wickets) Most 50-plus scores - Virat Kohli (4 times)

Virat Kohli (4 times) Most Centuries - Glenn Phillips, Rilee Rossouw (1)

Glenn Phillips, Rilee Rossouw (1) Most sixes - Sikandar Raza (11)

Sikandar Raza (11) Most 4s - Suryakumar Yadav (26)

Suryakumar Yadav (26) Most Maidens - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3)

