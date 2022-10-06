T20 World Cup 2022: Glenn Maxwell in slump, Aussies in troubled waters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Is Maxwell's spot in danger?

T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch and co. find themselves in a bit of turmoil as of now. With a whirlwind of T20Is, the Australian team management has a lot to look forward to. Defending champions Australia, in a very brave move, announced their World Cup squad on September 2, 2022, but since then, things haven't gone down their way as far as issues related to form and fitness are concerned.

With injury issues lingering all around, the Australian team has started to rotate its players in different series. To keep their big guns ready, the Aussie team management is doing everything at their disposal to manage the workload of its marquee players. Australia are currently taking on West Indies in a two-match T20I series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series against England. Amidst everything that is happening in Australian cricket, the form of their superstar Glenn Maxwell has become a huge headache for the men in yellow. There is no doubt that Glenn Maxwell is a game changer, there are no questions about the kind of batting prowess that he has, but as of now, he is caught in a slump and has failed to bail Australia out on many occasions.

Image Source : INDIA TVMaxwell in last six T20Is

Australia have few all-rounders in their scheme of things. The likes of Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Tim David form an invincible trio that makes the Australian team look formidable and serious contenders for the title. Ashton Agar is one option for Maxwell's spot, but as far as the batting skills are concerned, not many can match the Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart. Surprisingly, in his last six ODI innings, the Australian dasher has been able to score only 44 runs and that is a big reason to worry. Skipper Finch has already dropped himself to the number 4 spot and with Steve Smith already struggling, it is imperative that Maxwell finds his mojo and gets back amongst the runs.

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

