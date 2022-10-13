T20 World Cup 2022: From 2007 to 2022, 3 International stars to take field in T20 World Cups

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 3 International stars to feature in 2007 and 2022 T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is at the door with only three days left for the mega action to begin in Australia. The World Cup displays some of the best cricket nations and players taking on each other in a fight for glory in the shortest format. This edition too promises nothing short of a thrilling four-week competition Down Under. Numerous cricket stars have embraced the cricket field in the T20 World Cup, while there are only a handful of them who played in the first edition and will represent their teams in the 2022 edition too.

3 International stars to play in the 2007 WC and getting picked for the 2022 WC

1. Rohit Sharma- Talismanic opening batter and India's captain Rohit Sharma is one of the two current Indian players, who have got their hands on the 2007 T20 World Cup trophy. The swashbuckling right-handed batter is one of the most dangerous openers to play limited-over cricket. Sharma made his International debut in September 2007 against England and featured in four T20I games in the World Cup. The 35-year-old played in the 2007 World Cup and is set to lead the men in blue in their fight for the Cup in 2022.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESRohit Sharma playing a cover drive in T20 World Cup 2007

2. Dinesh Karthik- Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has been India's second current star, who lifted the fabled trophy in 2007 and stands a chance to repeat history in 2022. The right-handed batter has seen peaks and valleys in his career as he has been in and out of the team on many occasions. Karthik made a dream comeback to the team after doing a commentary stint more than a year ago. The wicket-keeper batter played in the 2007 edition but could not find his place in further tournaments, until a dream call-up for the 2022 World Cup.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESDinesh Karthik during a lap of honour with T20 WC tophy

3. Shakib Al Hasan- Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is a T20 specialist and a renowned player in the shortest format. Shakib debuted in 2006 in an ODI game against Zimbabwe. Shakib played in all five matches for Bangladesh in the inaugural edition of the World Cup and is yet again a vital cog for the team in the 2022 edition.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESShakib Al Hasan during a match in the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Also, Zimbabwe player Sean Williams is another cricketer, who featured in the squad for the T20 World Cup in 2007 and still finds his name in the Zimbabwe squad for the 2022 World Cup. However, Williams was only part of the squad in 2007 and did not take the field as a player.

