T20 World Cup 2022: ‘Four fast bowlers, it is a bit of a risk’ - Mitchell Johnson raises concern on Team India

Highlights India have opted to keep Mohammed Shami on standby

India and ausatrlia will meet in a three-match T20I series starting on Tuesday

Johnson has vowed CA to not make Steve Smith and David Warner the captain for the ODI side

Former Australian pace sensation Mitchell Johnson has raised concerns on the Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup after they picked only four fast bowlers. According to Johnson, India could struggle in the upcoming World Cup and a lack of pace sensation could affect the team’s performance. India announced their squad for the T20 World Cup on Monday as Mohammed Shami was named on standby.

"If you got an all-rounder (fast bowling) and a couple of spinners, four fast bowlers, it is a bit of a risk. But India are probably looking at playing two pacers and an all-rounder (Hardik Pandya) and two spinners," Johnson said while he spoke to PTI.

"In Australia, you surely need to play three fast bowlers, possibly four in certain conditions, for example, Perth. I guess they have a plan going in but it is a bit of a risk if you only take four (pacers)," he stated.

Johnson further spoke on the Plan B and highlighted the importance of having back-up bowlers in the team.

"Those kinds of things are funny (That all should bowl at 145 plus). If someone can bowl 145 plus, you don't need another guy bowling at the same pace. You need guys that back each other up, work together," Johnson said.

Smith and Warner should not be the captains

While asked about the Australian team captaincy, Johnson was optimistic and stated that old guns David Warner and Steve Smith should not be given the reins to lead the side.

"Both Warner and Smith should not be captains. No issue with them being advisors of the team which they already are. I don't see why this needs to be brought up all over again, it brings back the old stuff (the scandal),” Johnson said on the captaincy stance of Cricket Australia.

Both India and Australia are set to meet on Tuesday in the first of the three-match T20I series as they in Mohali. The Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma while T20 World Cup champions Australia will look to conquer India in India.

