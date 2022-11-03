T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman's injury replacement is just 1 T20I match old | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan team ropes in youngster

T20 World Cup 2022: The Pakistan cricket team which is led by Babar Azam is gasping for breath as of now and is in dire need of consecutive victories. They are set to play against South Africa on November 3, 2022. Owing to their losses against India and Zimbabwe, the Pakistan team finds itself in a very rough spot and their problems just don't seem to end anytime soon. Ahead of the much-important clash against South Africa, the Pakistan team has lost a very important member to injury concern.

Fakhar Zaman has aggravated his knee injury and has been ruled out of the World Cup. Interestingly, Pakistan has won only one match so far and Zaman was a part of it. He ended up scoring 20 runs in 16 balls and steadied Pakistan's ship when they were chasing 90-odd runs against the Netherlands. As of now, there are plenty of blame games going on in the Pakistan Cricket Board as they have rubbed this issue and have put the blame completely on Fakhar. The Pakistan team management has said that Zaman knew the risks of coming back but he still opted for it.

Pakistan in a very surprising move have inducted Mohammad Haris into their squad. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has played only one T20 match for Pakistan and has registered a strike rate of 87.5. As of now, the Pakistan cricket team was heavily relying on the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan. With two matches still to go, Babar Azam will want Mohammad Haris to fire and help Pakistan to sail through these troubled times.

Updated Pakistan squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

