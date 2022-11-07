T20 World Cup 2022: 'Everyone would love to see India and Pakistan in final', says Shane Watson

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES T20 World Cup 2022: Shane Watson on a potential India vs Pakistan final clash

T20 World Cup 2022: India and Pakistan, two arch rivals and two cricketing giants are among the most dangerous sides in World Cricket. When these two teams collide, there is nothing short of a blockbuster encounter expected. Both the giants have qualified for the semi-finals and can meet for another time in the tournament if both win their respective matches.

Taking note of the electrifying atmosphere and flaring emotions on and off the field, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson stated that people will love to see another match between India and Pakistan. "Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final. I, unfortunately, missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated the game previously between Australia and New Zealand," Watson stated.

The viewership also achieves mammoth gains when there is a match between these two and that match also made people eat their nails sitting in front of their screens. Watson further said," But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well. They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again."

Watson further added that Pakistan will have more freedom to play as they looked out of the World Cup after their second loss in Super 12 against Zimbabwe. "There are certain times in all tournaments where a team just falls across the line and somehow finds its way into the finals and then goes on to win it. Especially when they weren’t expecting to make the semis because of the way they played at certain times throughout this tournament," Watson said.

"The freedom they are going to have after not expecting much in the middle of the tournament, so the freedom they are going to have is going to be very dangerous for the Kiwis," Watson added.

