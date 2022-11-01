T20 World Cup 2022: Drizzle continues in Adelaide, but kind weather expected for IND vs BAN on Wednesday

With little around 24 hours to for the high-profile clash between India and Bangladesh in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022, the weather looks to be a major factor. As things stand, it was raining on Tuesday afternoon in Adelaide with India’s warm-up session delayed till 4:00 PM local time. India are set to meet Bangladesh in an all-Asian affair on Wednesday as both teams look to gather vital points.

What is the weather?

India TV’s Samip Rajguru reported on Tuesday morning that Adelaide is experiencing frequent drizzles. While there was no rain on Tuesday early morning, the weather conditions quickly changed with rain pouring down in recent hours. There is a good chance of rain on Wednesday (November 2), it is expected that the weather could once again change its course, as the fans will have to be optimistic for the match to go forward.

