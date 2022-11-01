Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup 2022: Drizzle continues in Adelaide, but kind weather expected for IND vs BAN on Wednesday

T20 World Cup 2022: Drizzle continues in Adelaide, but kind weather expected for IND vs BAN on Wednesday

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain has been a feature of the day in Adelaide and it was raining in the early hours of Tuesday as fans now need to be optimistic for India vs Bangladesh on Wednesday

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2022 10:27 IST

With little around 24 hours to for the high-profile clash between India and Bangladesh in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022, the weather looks to be a major factor. As things stand, it was raining on Tuesday afternoon in Adelaide with India’s warm-up session delayed till 4:00 PM local time. India are set to meet Bangladesh in an all-Asian affair on Wednesday as both teams look to gather vital points.

What is the weather?

India TV’s Samip Rajguru reported on Tuesday morning that Adelaide is experiencing frequent drizzles. While there was no rain on Tuesday early morning, the weather conditions quickly changed with rain pouring down in recent hours. There is a good chance of rain on Wednesday (November 2), it is expected that the weather could once again change its course, as the fans will have to be optimistic for the match to go forward.

More to Follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News

X