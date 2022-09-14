T20 World Cup 2022: Dissecting the probable XIs of the big four

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Probable XIs of the big four teams whose squads have been announced till now

T20 World Cup 2022: As of now, six international teams have announced their T20i squad. The Aussies who are the host of the World T20I were the first ones to announce their squad for the marquee event. Following the footsteps of Australia, teams like India, Namibia, England, South Africa, and the Netherlands too have announced their squad that will compete to clinch World Cup glory. Nearly 30 days are left for the T20I World Cup to start. The best teams in the world will have a crack at each other to claim the World Championship. Teams have already started to gear up for the mega event and want to put their best foot forward when the campaign starts later in October. The T20I World Cup in Australia will be a witness to 16 teams having a go at each other. But before the main event starts, 8 teams will have to play the qualifier and only the final four will join the rest in the main event.

Here is a look at the probable playing eleven of the big four.

India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia's probable playing XI

India's probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England T20 World Cup Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Image Source : INDIA TVEngland's probable playing XI

England's probable playing XI: Jos Butler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

South Africa T20 World Cup Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Image Source : INDIA TVSouth Africa's probable playing XI

South Africa's probable playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Australia T20 World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Image Source : INDIATV NEWSAustralia's probable XI

Australia's probable playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Patt Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

