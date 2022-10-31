Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Can history repeat itself and why India's chances are boosted despite South Africa defeat?

The dust is yet to settle on India’s disappointing defeat against South Africa in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup as comparisons have been drawn with India’s ODI World Cup winning campaign in 2011. The Indian team lost to South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Sunday which saw them taste defeat for the first time in the campaign. The final over thriller was won by the Proteas by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Why are the chances boosted despite defeat?

In fact of the events, Team India won the ODI World Cup in 2011 where they beat Sri Lanka in the final and lost to South Africa in the group stage. Interestingly the defeat in Nagpur, India’s only at the event, was also a final over-clincher where the Proteas edged out India. Robin Peterson was the hero of the final over for South Africa as he won the contest for them with 2 balls to spare.

Needing 13 runs off the final over Peterson scored and Faf du Plessis did the required against Ashish Nehra. The defeat however was India’s only of the tournament, where they would later go on to defeat Asian counterparts Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the knockouts. So if India do go on to win the tournament from here on this will be a turn of events and Déjà Vu of events.

What are the comparisons from 2011 World Cup winning campaign?

India was beaten in the group stage by South Africa to advance as group winners, the proteas look to be in control and all set to finish as group winners if they beat Pakistan

Both the World Cup matches were won by 2 balls to spare

India’s star men in both matches were from Mumbai as Sachin Tendulkar scored 111 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 68

Virat Kohli was a flop with the bat in both matches as he scored one run in 2011 and 12 on Sunday

India beat the Netherlands in both World Cups and while Bangladesh are still waiting in the wings

It now remains to be seen whether India can put the missing piece in the puzzle right and get over the line to lift the T20 World Cup on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the meantime, India still have Bangladesh on Wednesday (November 2) and Zimbabwe (November 6).

