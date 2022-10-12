Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: Brett Lee aims dig at Indian selectors, says 'Umran Malik should have been picked'

Highlights Brett Lee questioned the Indian selectors for dropping Umran Malik for T20 World Cup

India will soon name its replacement for Jasprit Bumrah after sustaining injury

Umran is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former Australia speedster and World Cup winner Brett Lee has questioned the Indian selectors and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for opting to drop Umran Malik for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Lee compared the Indian pacer to a sports car left in the garage and mentioned that he could have been a difference-maker on Aussie pitches.

Image Source : GETTYUmran Malik

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," 45-year-old Brett Lee spoke while speaking to a UAE newspaper.

The Australian great who used to bowl near 150 kmph in his playing days, was quick to mention about the learning phase of Umran. He pointed out the difference between a bowler bowling at 150 kmph and 140 kmph.

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph."

"The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it's huge blow to India's chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can't do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is the side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," added Lee.

ALSO READ I England Cricket Board announces central contracts, marquee players miss out on coveted list | READ

The Indian selectors will face a selection dilemma in the next one or two days as they will be urged to name a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are in the running after the latter was named ‘Player of the Series’ against South Africa in the ODI series.

Deepak Chahar is another player in the reckoning for the casualty star. Umran on the flip side will travel as a net bowler but getting a place in the 15-member squad is next to impossible as he is down the pecking order.

India will play Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23 while they will also participate in a couple of warm-up matches before the showpiece tournament.

Latest Cricket News