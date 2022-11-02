Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: Big day for IND in semifinal quest against BAN; ZIM face NED in Adelaide

Team India are all set for a crunch encounter against Bangladesh as they take on their Asian counterparts at the Adelaide Oval. The clash will have huge significance as India’s semifinal quest will take a decisive turn with Zimbabwe also in the hunt for a place in the final four. Zimbabwe will face the Netherlands at the same venue in the early match. The weather is still going to be a decisive factor in both contests as it is his hide-and-seek game now from the rain gods.

Can India bounce back?

India will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to South Africa when they take on Bangladesh in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma's men got off to an excellent start, beating Pakistan and Netherlands in their first two matches. But they were outplayed in their last match against South Africa, despite Suryakumar Yadav's best efforts to rescue them with a very special knock.

The top-order collapsed in a similar way as it did against Pakistan. While Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya rescued them and helped India win that match, Yadav didn't find any support from the other end this time to get them to a competitive total.

Predicted Playing XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

What is the venue for the India vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will India vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe entertain Netherlands in early start

The first match of the day will see Zimbabwe play against the Netherlands at the same venue as both teams will look to gain the two points. Zimbabwe lost a close contest in their last match against Bangladesh while they beat Pakistan and earned a point against South Africa in the Super 12 stage. A win for them will make matters interesting in Group 2. Both India and Zimbabwe go head-to-head on Sunday, with the match potentially being a virtual quarterfinal with the winner going through to the last four.

Zimbabwe Squad:

Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Netherlands Squad:

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

What is the venue for the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

