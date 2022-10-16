T20 World Cup 2022: Big blow to Sri Lanka as Dilshan Madushanka gets ruled out; Binura Fernando replaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Big Blow to Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022: Just at the start of the T20 World Cup, the Sri Lankan team has been dealt with a big blow as pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the marquee tournament. Madushanka is fighting against a quad injury and the Lankan team opted to rest the fast bowler just before the first match against Namibia had begun. Meanwhile, speedster Binura Fernando has replaced him in the final squad.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad," ICC said in a statement. Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the statement added.

