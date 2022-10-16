T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam gets candid over Shaheen Afridi's status quo | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Babar Azam opens up on Shaheen Afridi

T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam-led Pakistan team are currently riding hiding on the back of their tri-series win against New Zealand and Bangladesh. Before this, they faced a series defeat at the hands of England on their home condition. The World Cup is currently underway and Pakistan are scheduled to play their first match of the Super 12 stage against arch-rivals team India. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Pakistan will look to repeat their heroics against India from the previous edition.

The left-armed pacer sustained an ACL knee injury while playing a Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. A few days back, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja addressed Shaheen's injury concerns and said that the speedster was on his road to recovery and was performing pretty well. Now Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has come out and has provided crucial updates about Afridi's injury.

Skipper Babar while addressing the media said:

We still have six days to go and we will play two practice games in between. We are looking to utilise that before we head into the main event. Shaheen has been recovering quite well and is raring to go as of now. We'll monitor him closely in the warm-up games and how he comes back will be interesting to see. As of now he is fully fit and is dedicated to play

Pakistan certainly are wary of the threat that other international teams have in store for them. Their middle order looks pretty weak and this certainly is an area of concern for them. To make up for their lackluster batting, the boys in green have a lethal bowling attack in place that has always been their strength. Their speedster Shaheen Afridi who also happens to be their most sought-after pacer is currently nursing a knee injury and is expected to regain full fitness before the Super 12 stage starts.

