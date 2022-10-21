T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Defending champions vs Dark Horses | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia take on New Zealand in the World Cup opener

T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: The big time is here, it is time for New Zealand to take on Australia. The rematch of last year's final that was played in the United Arab Emirates. Last time around Australia managed to outplay New Zealand and claim the World Cup for the first time. It is a new edition and Australia will want to start their campaign with new hopes and on a victorious note. The World Cup opener that will be played on October 22, 2022, will be hosted by the Sydney Cricket Ground.

As of now, fans and experts are not considering New Zealand as the contender for the World Cup, but they certainly have the potential to turn the tables around. As far as the International Cricket Council (ICC) events are concerned, New Zealand have been the most consistent team. They qualified for the finals in the 2015 ICC World Cup, 2019 ICC World Cup, 2021 World Test Championship final which they ended up winning, and the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Kiwis have a lethal bowling attack at their disposal, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the attack, the Kiwis certainly can defend any given target.

On the other hand, there is Australia which is led by Aaron Finch. The Aussies lately have had loads of concerns. Josh Inglis injured himself while playing golf and Australia have roped in Cameron Green. This leaves them with no option of a backup wicketkeeper. Matthew Wade has always been Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman but as of now, the Aussies have to persist with Wade. In a surprise move, David Warner was spotted in the nets with his wicketkeeping gloves on and he might just step up if Wade injures himself.

Squad:

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green

