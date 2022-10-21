T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about Sydney Cricket Ground

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Details about the Sydney Cricket Ground

T20 World Cup 2022: The stage is set and we are closing in on yet another T20 World Cup, the biggest cricketing event of the year. This time around 16 teams are participating in the ongoing World Cup and the main round will feature the top 12 teams from the globe as they have a go at each other for world dominance. The World Cup is being played across seven Australian cities and is all set to be a visual spectacle with a high-octane contest on the cards. The World Cup opener will be played between Australia and New Zealand at the legendary Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22, 2022.

The Sydney Cricket Ground aka the SCG hosted the first Test which was an Ashes match played between Australia and England in 1882. Since then, Sydney has been host to the popular 'New Year Test' that is always played in the first week of January. The ground also has a reputation for hosting important One Day International (ODI) matches. The ground hosted the semi-final in the 1992 World Cup. One of the popular sporting venues across the globe, the Sydney Cricket Ground is the same venue where Sir Donald Bradman ended up scoring his highest-ever first-class score of 452 for NSW (New South Wales) against Queensland in 1928-29.

The stands:

In the present day, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is a playing field that is surrounded by a collection of separate structures and they are as follows:

M.A Noble, Bradman, and Messenger stands which were constructed in 2013-2014. They contain corporate boxes, media facilities, and seating space for members. This particular stand is also home to the main video screen for the ground. Bill O'Reilly Stand (previously named Pat Hills Stand)which was constructed in 1984 consists of Corporate boxes and public reserved seating. Constructed in 2007-2008, the Victor Trumper Stand replaced Yabba's Hill and Doug Walters Stand, corporate boxes, and public reserved seating. The Clive Churchill Stand incorporates high-end facilities like Corporate boxes and public reserved seating. Also houses the Sydney Swans gym, change rooms, and administration offices were built in year 1986. Built-in the year 1980, the Brewongle Stand consists of Corporate boxes and public reserved seating. The original word for this stand was "camping place", but it was later renamed after a tea room at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Ladies Pavilion which was built in 1986 has seating arrangements for females. Known as the Jane Mcgrath Stand on Day 3 of the annual Sydney Test has also seating for general members. Constructed in 1878, the Member's Pavilion contains the dressing rooms used by the Australian Cricket Team. Numerous extensions were made to it in 1903.

The Pitch

Predominantly, the Sydney pitch is good for batting. The wicket stays fresh and assists batsmen till day 3. Starting from day 4, the spinners start to come into play. The Sydney pitch doesn't have the true bounce of Gabba or the raw pace of the WACA but certainly has enough spin to offer.

The World Cup opener will be played on October 22, 2022, between Australia and New Zealand and the stakes will be high for both the teams as this game will set the tone of the tournament.

