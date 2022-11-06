Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Against all odds Pakistan make T20WC semifinals after surprising final day in Super 12

Pakistan have made it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after a dramatic final day in the Super 12 stage. Pakistan who lost their opening two matches in the Super 12 needed a helping hand from the Netherlands on the final day as they beat South Africa by 13 runs earlier in the day. Pakistan’s five-wicket win now means that they along with India are through to the knockout phase and will face New Zealand and England in the final four on Wednesday and Thursday. The semifinal contests can only be determined after final positioning in Group1 where India will play Zimbabwe later in the day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In their high-stake last Super 12 match, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's four for 22, his career-best T20I figures, to first restrict Bangladesh to 127 for eight and then chased down the target in 11 balls to spare. Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.

Later, Pakistan chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 128 for five in 18.1 overs. Mohammad Rizwan made a run-a-ball 32, while Mohammad Haris scored an 18-ball 31.Nasum Ahmed (1/14) was the best bowler for Bangladesh. Pakistan join India from Group 2 in the semifinals.

The win now means that Pakistan will play either New Zealand or England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup. Although they have qualified for the final four, their final position in the group will only be determined after India’s match against Zimbabwe. If India win the match against Zimbabwe they will end with eight points and therefore top the group and will face England.

However, if India lose the match it will be Pakistan who will qualify for the semifinals as group winners and will face Group 1 runners-up England. India on the flip side will face New Zealand, against whom they have a poor T20I record.

