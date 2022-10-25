T20 World Cup 2022: After Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam registers unfortunate record following loss against IND

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Babar Azam achieves unwanted feat

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team on Sunday belted a famous win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they outclassed the Pakistan side by 4 wickets. Led by Virat Kohli, India defeated Babar Azam's men in a nail-biting Super 12 match to start their campaign with a win. However, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam has registered his name under an unfortunate record following the loss.

Babar Azam could not impress with the bat as he did not live up to the expectations of Pakistani fans. Azam and Mohammad Rizwan came out to bat but the former was sent back for a golden duck by Arshdeep Singh on his first ball. Following his dismissal, Babar Azam has become the second Pakistani captain after Shahid Afridi to get out for a golden duck in a T20 World Cup match.

Shahid Afridi registered his name under this unwanted record in a 2010 World Cup game against England. While batting first, Afridi got run out on the first ball he faced in the 11th over. Pakistan went on to 147, while England got the better of the boys in green in 19.3 overs with 6 wickets in hand.

Just like the 2010 match between Pakistan and England, the Indian team also defeated the Babar Azam-led side by 4 wickets in a memorable match of the T20 World Cup. India were given the target of 160 and were in all sorts of trouble at the beginning of the chase. After reeling down at 31/4 in 6.1 overs, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya took India to the finishing line out of nowhere. Kohli played a breathtaking unbeaten knock of 82, while Pandya supported him with a 40-run knock

Latest Cricket News