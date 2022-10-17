Monday, October 17, 2022
     
  5. T20 World Cup 2022: After big upsets on Day 1 WI set to start Round 1 against SCO, ZIM vs IRE to follow

T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies start their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday as they play Scotland while Zimbabwe will entertain Ireland on Day 2

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2022 7:44 IST
Highlights

  • West Indies start thier T20 World Cup campaign aginst Scotland in Hobart
  • Ireland and Zimbabwe will also lock horns later in the day
  • On Day 1 Sri Lanka were beaten by Namibia

After surprising Day 1 in the T20 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Day, West Indies will be eager to start their campaign on high as they Scotland in Hobart. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will be poised to start on positive note while Namibia stunned Sri Lanka on Day 1. The day will also see Ireland and Zimbabwe lock horns at the same stadium as they too will be determined to start on positive note.

Image Source : GETTYWest Indies

Two-time champions West Indies will lock horns against Scotland on Monday and will look to start well to book their spot for the Super 12. However, the Scotland side will also look to kick start their campaign with a win. Ahead of the clash, here are all the details of the match including live streaming. The clash in Hobart will have huge bearings s any slip-up could cost either team a place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

On the flip side, Ireland too will be poised to start their campaign on positive note as they take on Zimbabwe. The two teams are targeting a place in the Super 12 knowing a win could boost their chances. With a clash against West Indies to come in the next rounds, both teams will have to be optimistic, and a win could certainly be a huge booster to them.

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022 : When and How to watch West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in India?

When will the West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

The West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 17th.

What is the venue for the West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

At what time will the West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 T20 World Cup match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

When will the Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 17th.

What is the venue for the Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

At what time will the Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 T20 World Cup match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

 

