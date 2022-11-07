T20 World Cup 2022: AB de Villiers reacts to Surya's 'there's only one 360° player' comment after knock vs ZIM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AB de Villiers on Suryakumar's comments

T20 World Cup 2022: India's Suryakumar Yadav is probably in form of his life. The right-handed batter is a pure dynamic and explosive batter who does magical batting on the field. The No.1 T20I batter displayed a mouthwatering knock composed of some unbelievable shots in the match against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Yadav smashed an unbeaten 61 off 25 to take India to a good 186-run total in Melbourne. The 32-year-old who is hailed as the new 360 degree opened up on his comparison with the South African great AB de Villiers after which the Proteas legend also reacted.

After playing a magical knock against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar Yadav said, "There is only one 360-degree player in the world, and I will try to play like him." However, now the man who was first called the 360 degree, AB de Villiers has opened up on his comparisons with Suryakumar. Replying on Social media, de Villiers stated, "You’re very quickly getting there dude, and even more! Well played today." The reply sent the fans in awe and they hailed the two players.

Suryakumar Yadav has smashed 3 fifties in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He was clinical against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, while he was the anchor against South Africa in Super 12. Yadav is currently the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. He has scored 225 runs in innings at an average of 75 and an astonishing strike rate of 193.97. SKY is only behind Virat Kohli (246 runs) and Netherlands' Max O'Dowd (242).

Notably, Yadav achieved a big feat in a match against Zimbabwe. He became the first Indian and second in the World to score 1000 runs in any calendar year in T20Is. Yadav has 1026 runs in 2022. The Indian cricket team is all set to face England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue topped Group 2 while England finished on the second spot in Group 1 of Super 12. The two will lock horns on 10th November in Adelaide

