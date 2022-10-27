T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch and Jos Buttler set to cross paths in virtual knockout | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia take on England in their next game of Super 12

T20 World Cup 2022: The tables have turned on a group that looked like a pretty clear one. Before the tournament started nobody gave New Zealand any kind of chance, but their victory against Australia on the opening night somehow rattled Australia's part and their claim to the title in their backyard. The times have been pretty rough for Australia. Just before the start of the World Cup, they lost to England by a margin of 2-0 and they are here again, standing face-to-face with their nemesis.

As far as the proceedings in the Super 12 stage is concerned, as of now, both the teams remain unsure about their progression in the tournament and they certainly will want to get the better of each other when they clash in the all-important group match that is to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both England and Australia have a history and when they stand face-to-face with each other, the MCG will start buzzing and come to life with every ball. The India-Pakistan game that was played last Sunday did its bit and now the England-Australia game will have to live up to all the expectations.

The Aussies have a lot of issues to address as far as their top order is considered, their man in form Warner has failed in both the matches, and in addition to it both Finch and Marsh have been piling on to their pain. Stoinis helped them cruise against Sri Lanka but come the England game, challenges will be plenty for Australia. England on the other hand suffered a heartbreak of a defeat at the hands of Ireland. Their skipper Jos Buttler is yet to register his best performance and has been a part of rare failures just like David Warner. Rain is certainly expected to play a spoilsport but if that doesn't happen, we are in for a crackerjack of a game on Friday.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan

