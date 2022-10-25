Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: 5 players to watch out for in Australia vs Sri Lanka Group 1 match

The high-voltage clash between Australia and Sri Lanka is all set to take the center stage on Tuesday (October 25) as the two teams lock horns in Perth. With dust yet to settle on the disappointing loss against New Zealand, the Aussies will be looking to add spring into their steps and bounce back while Sri Lanka will look to continue their impressive run. Ahead of the contest, here are five players that could prove to be the difference-maker in the high-voltage contest.

Image Source : GETTY Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga

The highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2021 with 16 wickets, Hasaranga has already made his impression on the current tournament. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder has scalped nine wickets for his side and will be looking to make his mark in the fixture. The talented player has been one of the brightest players in the format and can be the ‘X-factor’ in the contest.

David Warner

David Warner will face his favourite T20I opponent on Tuesday as he takes guard against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter has 642 runs in 16 matches against Sri Lanka and will look to improve on his numbers. He currently has 938 runs on Australian soil and will become the first player to score 1000 runs on his home soil.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will also look to add to his tally of impressive numbers against Sri Lanka having scalped 14 wickets. The left-arm pacer has scalped more wickets only against Pakistan with 15 while those tally of 14 wickets has come in the 10 matches. Starc was expensive against New Zealand on the other day and will look to make amends for that disappointing performance where he gave away 36 runs in four overs without getting a wicket.

Image Source : GETTY David Warner

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup as things stand and will look to powerhouse the opposition Australia on Tuesday. Currently, he is on 171 runs in 4 matches with a best of 79 runs. He has already scored two fifties in the tournament while he has three in five matches. Against the Aussies, he has 203 runs in 13 matches.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been struggling for form in recent times, but this would be the perfect opportunity for him to bounce back. Maxwell has scored 459 runs in 15 matches against Sri Lanka, the most against any team in the T20I format. His tally of 145 unbeaten against Sri Lanka is still the best he has produced against the Lankan lions.

