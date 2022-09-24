T20 World Cup 2022: 15 glorious of MS Dhoni and young India team's world-dominating victory

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India's first World Cup win

T20 World Cup 2022: "In the air, Sreesanth takes it, India wins", the commentary by Ravi Shastri added to the drama that unfolded that day at the Bull Ring. With the sun setting behind the press box of the Johannesburg stadium, the young Indian led by the Mahendra Singh Dhoni team rose to the occasion of a marquee final as they basked under the glory of a T20 World Cup win. With blue overpowering green and the Tricolour flying all around the ground, the young Indian team took a lap of honor which sent out a statement that they had defied all the odds.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESIndian players after their victory over Pakistan

With the big guns such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Anil Kumble resting, the onus of leading India fell upon young MS Dhoni, and surprisingly, till that point in time, Dhoni had never led any side, neither in school nor in his Ranji Trophy days. India started their campaign in an iconic Pakistan as they cruised past Pakistan in the famous bowl-out. They then took on the Kiwis and faced a minor hiccup along the way.

In a do-or-die game against England, Yuvraj Singh unleashed his wrath upon the English side as he struck Stuart Broad for six sixes which followed after he had a heated altercation with Andrew Flintoff. India later sealed this match by 18 runs. Come to the South Africa match, the men in blue saw the rise of Rohit Sharma who bailed India out of a tough situation. The Indian bandwagon marched on as they took on Australia, mighty Australia, it was Yuvraj Singh once again as he rose to the occasion and struck a sublime 70 off 30 deliveries. India comfortably surpassed the Aussie challenge as they defeated them by 15 runs.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESIndian players celebrate after that all important final

ALSO READ | Can Rohit Sharma and co. repeat MS Dhoni-led Indian team's magical 2007?

On the sunny afternoon of September 24, 2022, India clashed with their arch-rivals, Pakistan, that too in the all-important finals, at the inaugural T20 World Cup. Riding high on Gautam Gambhir's 75 and Rohit Sharma's 30 off 16 deliveries India ended on 157 by the end of 20 overs. Team India tried to restrict Pakistan under the target that they had set. Misbah-ul-Haq went berserk at the end as he smacked Harbhajan Singh for three consecutive sixes. MS Dhoni took a gamble for the final over as he chose Joginder Sharma to bowl the final over. With 13 required off the last over, Misbah smashed Joginder for a gigantic six over long-on. But Sharma had the last laugh as Misbah tried to scoop him over fine leg. It was MS Dhoni's genius as he had stationed Sreesanth at short fine leg. When that ball landed in Sreesanth's hand, the entire country sensed euphoria as the young Indian team had achieved the impossible.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESThe Indian flag

Latest Cricket News