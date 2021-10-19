T20 World Cup 2021 | There can't be a bigger X-factor than Jasprit Bumrah in terms of bowling: Irfan Pathan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that there cannot be a bigger X-factor than pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's bowling line-up for the T20 World Cup.

"According to me in terms of bowling, there is only one X-factor and that is Jasprit Bumrah. There can't be a bigger X-factor than Bumrah in any other team," Pathan said on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues.

Even cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir supported Pathan's statement, saying: "Reckon that KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Chakravarthy and probably an X- factor, which will be Jasprit Bumrah."

On Monday, Team India got off to a winning start in their new kits as they defeated England by seven wickets in their opening T20 World Cup warm-up game.

Seamer Bumrah scalped one wicket giving away 26 runs in 4 overs. KL Rahul (51 off 24) and Ishan Kishan (46-ball 70) hammered scintillating fifties and Mohammed Shami took three wickets in the match.

The Virat Kohli-led side will play one more warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday, October 20, before commencing their campaign against Pakistan on October 24.