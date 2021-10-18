T20 World Cup 2021: Dominant Sri Lanka beat Namibia by seven wickets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Sri Lanka

Former champions Sri Lanka overcame initial hiccups to subdue an inexperienced yet spirited Namibia by seven wickets, beginning their quest to make the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in right earnest, here on Monday.

The Sri Lankan bowlers dominated the inexperienced Namibian line-up to bundle them out for a paltry 96 after inviting them to bat and then overhauled the target with 6.3 overs to spare in a Group A match of the first round.

The Namibian players, despite defeat, gave a good account of themselves as they refused to be intimidated by an experienced team which was once a force in world cricket.

The Namibian created a few ripples when they got rid of Pathum Nissanka (5), Kusal Perra (11) and explosive Dinesh Chandimal (5) inside Powerplay overs.

However, Avishka Fernando (30) and talented Bhanuka Rajapakse (42) steered the 2014 champions through with their confident knocks.

While Fernando relied more on placement and timing, Rajapaksa was all brawn, striking with great power as the duo put paid to any hopes the Namibian would have entertained after the early strikes.

Rajapaksa fittingly finished the match with a six off pacer Jan Frylinck as Sri Lanka joined Ireland on two points after the first day of matches in Group A.

For Namibia, spinner Bernard Scholtz (1/16) who bowled in a tight line, Ruben Trumpelmann (1/27) and JJ Smit (1/7) picked up the wickets.

The Lankan openers could not get going with the aggressive Perera's attempt to clear the in-field did not come through as Smit took a good catch to give Trumplemann the wicket.

Nissanka fell LBW to left-arm spinner Scholtz and Dinesh Chandimal's scratchy innings was ended by Smit, who got him to edge one to the keeper.

Earlier, spinners Mahesh Theekshana (3/25) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/24), one of world's top spinners,proved too hot for the Namibian batters, who struggled to find a way past the Lankan attack.

The pacers also did a good job by keeping the opposition batters on a tight leash, right from the word go.

Only three Namibian batters reached double-digit figures after they were sent into bat.

They could not score as quickly as they would have liked in the face of some tight bowling from the Lankan pacers.

The openers Stephen Baard (7) and Zane Green (8) fell within the Powerplay, in which only 30 runs were scored with Theekshana dismissing both of them.

Craig Williams (29 off 36 balls) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (20 off 19 balls) steadied the ship with a 39-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, the fall of Erasmus to pacer Lahiru Kumara sparked a collapse as Namibia slipped to 84 for 6 in the 16th over.

Experienced all-rounder David Wiese, of whom a lot was expected, lasted only seven balls before being sent back by paceman Chamika Karunaratne (1/17). The Sri Lanka players wore black arm bands during the match as a tribute to former skipper Bandula Warnapura, who passed away earlier in the day.