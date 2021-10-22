T20 WC 2021: India vs Pakistan journey in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup over years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Surprisingly, the matches of these two heavyweights have been quite one-sided in India’s favour, especially when it comes to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and co. will take on Babar Azam led Pakistan in the iconic T20 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, Sunday. While India would aim to continue their unidirectional winning spree against Pakistan, the green brigade, on the other hand, would aim to turn their fortunes in the upcoming clash.

Surprisingly, the matches of these two heavyweights have been quite one-sided in India’s favour, especially when it comes to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The two sides have squared off a total of five times, where matches have been utterly ruled the blue brigade. India have clinched victory in four matches and the remaining match had concluded in a tie. With zero wins against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup so far, Babar Azam and co. would run errands to register their maiden win in this tournament when they lock horns against India this weekend.

Ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan contest on Sunday, let us journey as to how the two teams have fared out in their clashes so far in the history of the tournament.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The first-ever India Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup ended in a tie at the 2007 World T20, with India clinching the match in shootout.

The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 saw India-Pakistan encounter in Durban as a group stage match. The last ball thriller concluded in a tie as Pakistan batsman Misbah-ul-Haq 53 (35) was run out while taking the last-ball single. Batting first, India had amassed a total of 141 runs courtesy of Robin Uthappa’s 39-ball 50 and MS Dhoni ’s 33 (31) knocks. In the chase, Pakistan were nearly outplayed by the Indian bowlers as the former team scoreboard read 47/4 in 9 overs. However, Misbah’s half-century changed the colours of the match which earlier looked quite one-sided in

India’s favour. While Indian bowlers- Irfan Pathan and RP Singh did competitive bowling, Pakistan’s quick Mohammad Asif stole the show with 4/18(4) and was also given the man of the match award.

Following the tie, the officials resorted to the bowl-out competition with players as a part of the rule. The bowlers had to bowl at the stumps without a batsman on the crease. India outplayed Pakistan as they hit their first three while Pakistan missed all their attempts and clinched the best of five bowl-outs to conclude the match.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In a last-over thriller, new Team India captain MS Dhoni and side defeated Pakistan in the final of 2007 World T20 in Johannesburg.

The T20 World Cup 2007 again saw the clash of the teams, this time in the final match where India lifted the trophy in the inaugural edition by beating Pakistan by five runs. Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Gautam Gambhir’s 75 (54) and Rohit Sharma ’s 30* (16) helped India put on a healthy total of 157 run on the board. Pakistan looked promising in the chase but kept losing wickets at regular wickets. Misbah-ul-Haq’s knock 43 (38) ignited hopes for Pakistan but Indian bowlers- Irfan Pathan and RP Singh’s resilience, each of whom scalped three wickets each with quite a few runs guided India to the glory. Pathan was adjudged as the player of the match for his bowling figures 3/16 (4).

Image Source : ICC Virat Kohli played a crucial knock in India's win over Pakistan at 2016 World Cup.

India-Pakistan contest in Colombo during the T20 World Cup 2012 was a one-sided affair that was easily won by India with the biggest of winning margins- eight wickets and with 18 balls to spare. Pakistan’s batting decision turned to be as the stone for them as the Indian bowlers ruled the day, bundled the men in green for just 128 runs in less than 20 overs. India were off to a shaky start during the chase but Virat Kohli came out all guns blazing and lent a crucial knock of 78 (61) to guide India to an easy win. Kohli was also adjudged as the player of the match for his half-century.

Image Source : ICC The clash of India-Pakistan in Dhaka during the T20 World Cup 2014 was a low scoring affair won by India by seven wickets with nine balls remaining.

The clash of India-Pakistan in Dhaka during the T20 World Cup 2014 was a low scoring affair won by India by seven wickets with nine balls remaining. India’s decision to field first favoured as the men in blue restricted Pakistan to a reasonably achievable total of 130 runs where Umar Akmal was their highest run-getter with 33 runs from 30 balls. India’s disciplined bowling later combined with their consolidated batting where Virat Kohli 36 (32) and Suresh Raina 35 (28) emerged as significant contributors. Amit Mishra, however, walked away as the player of the match for his impressive bowling figures- 2/22(4).

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The rain-marred India-Pakistan contest in Kolkata during the T20 World Cup 2016 that was reduced to 18 overs per side, was won by India by six wickets and 13 balls remaining.

The rain-marred India-Pakistan contest in Kolkata during the T20 World Cup 2016 that was reduced to 18 overs per side, was won by India by six wickets and 13 balls remaining. Putting Pakistan to bat first after winning the toss, Indian bowlers kept it tight for Pakistan with their disciplined bowling. In the chase of 119 runs, India’s struggles were no less who lost three wickets for 23 in less than five overs. It was then Virat Kohli’s 55 (37) knock that guided India to a comfortable victory. The half centurion also won the man of the match award.

T20 World Cup 2021: A look at India vs Pakistan quick stats in T20Is

The T20 World Cup 2021 has kicked off and one of the mouth-watering contests between India-Pakistan is round the corner. Virat Kohli led India and Babar Azam guided Pakistan will cross swords at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, Sunday. As the two teams gear up for the shortest format of the game scheduled to be played this weekend as a part of the T20 World Cup 2021, we look at the quick stats to rekindle the buzz ahead of the India-Pakistan contest.

India vs Pakistan T20I statistics

Head to head

Total matches 8

India won 6

Pakistan won 1

Tied 1

Most runs/ Top run-getters

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Virat Kohli 6/ 254

Yuvraj Singh 8/ 155

Gautam Gambhir 5/ 139

Pakistan

Player name Innings/ Runs

Umar Akmal 6/ 103

Most wickets/ Top wicket takers

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Irfan Pathan 3/6

Pakistan

Player name Innings/ Runs

Umar Gul 6/11

Mohammad Asif 2/ 5

Most hundreds

No player from either side- India or Pakistan has ever scored a century whenever the two sides have played T20Is in the history.

Most fifties

India

Player name Number of fifties

Virat Kohli 2

Robin Uthappa 1

Gautam Gambhir 1

Pakistan

Player name Number of fifties

Mohammad Hafeez 2

Misbah-ul-Haq 1

Shoaib Malik 1

Most Man of the Matches Award

India

Player name Number of matches

Virat Kohli 3

Irfan Pathan 1

Yuvraj Singh 1

Pakistan

Player name Number of matches

Mohammad Asif 1

Mohammad Hafeez 1