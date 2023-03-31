GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Hardik's Gujarat face Dhoni's Chennai in curtain raiser in Ahmedabad

There are a host of new changes for the IPL 2023. They are:

1. An intriguing impact player rule has been introduced.

2. Playing XI's will be decided after the toss

3. Over rate penalty will be given for overs not completed in time.

4. Unfair movement of wicket-keeper and fielder will be penalised

5. Review for no balls and wides

More on this by Aditya Kukalyekar