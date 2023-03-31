GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Hardik's Gujarat face Dhoni's Chennai in curtain raiser in Ahmedabad

Watch this piece shared by four-time winners Chennai Super Kings
There are a host of new changes for the IPL 2023. They are:
1. An intriguing impact player rule has been introduced.
2. Playing XI's will be decided after the toss
3. Over rate penalty will be given for overs not completed in time.
4. Unfair movement of wicket-keeper and fielder will be penalised
5. Review for no balls and wides
Hello and a very warm Welcome everyone. It's D- Day as the Indian Premier League 2023 gets underway in its favourite - home and away fashion. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's mentor against his protege. New season, new rules, and few new players but the same old excitement. Will Chennai bounce back from the previous season's poor run, will Gujarat defend their title? Lots of questions but will only be solved when the action unfolds. So grab your snacks as I Varun Malik, along with my team, try and satisfy your cricket nerd in this long two-month action.
