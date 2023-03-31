Friday, March 31, 2023
     
  GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Hardik's Gujarat face Dhoni's Chennai in curtain raiser in Ahmedabad
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023. Follow for Latest updates regarding the match and the opening ceremony.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2023 14:16 IST
Three years after being held with restrictions, the Indian Premier League is back to its best in 2023. 10 teams, 12 venues and 70 league stage matches to be held in home and away format again as Gujarat Titans begin their title defence in the high-profile Indian league. Hardik Pandya's GT face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Will it be Titans flying high at home or will MS Dhoni's men make the most of the occasion? Catch all the updates here.

Live updates :GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Latest Updates

  • Mar 31, 2023 2:16 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Super Kings fans, are you geared up?

    Watch this piece shared by four-time winners Chennai Super Kings

  • Mar 31, 2023 2:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What's new in IPL 2023

    There are a host of new changes for the IPL 2023. They are:

    1. An intriguing impact player rule has been introduced.

    2. Playing XI's will be decided after the toss

    3. Over rate penalty will be given for overs not completed in time.

    4. Unfair movement of wicket-keeper and fielder will be penalised

    5. Review for no balls and wides

    More on this by Aditya Kukalyekar

  • Mar 31, 2023 1:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IPL 2023 is back

    Hello and a very warm Welcome everyone. It's D- Day as the Indian Premier League 2023 gets underway in its favourite - home and away fashion. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's mentor against his protege. New season, new rules, and few new players but the same old excitement. Will Chennai bounce back from the previous season's poor run, will Gujarat defend their title? Lots of questions but will only be solved when the action unfolds. So grab your snacks as I Varun Malik, along with my team, try and satisfy your cricket nerd in this long two-month action. 

