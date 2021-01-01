AUS vs IND: T Natarajan replaces Umesh Yadav in India’s Test squad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of T Natarajan.

T Natarajan has been named in India's Test squad for the remainder of Australia vs India Test matches as a replacement to injured Umesh Yadav, who suffered a left calf muscle strain on Day Three of the Melbourne Test earlier this week, informed BCCI in its official statement.

"Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. He underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series," read the board's release.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries."

BCCI also made it official that opener Rohit Sharma, who resumed training on New Year's eve, has also joined the team.

"Rohit Sharma has completed his quarantine and has now joined the Indian Cricket Team in Melbourne," it read.

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan