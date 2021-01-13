Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ishant Sharma in Delhi XI against Andhra

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Ishant Sharma.

Delhi on Wednesday won the toss and elected to field against Andhra in their second Elite Group E match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi, led by Shikhar Dhawan, included veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in the playing XI. The right-arm pace bowler was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October with an abdominal muscle tear. Subsequently, he was also ruled out of India's tour of Australia.

Delhi had beaten Mumbai by 76 runs in their first match of the tournament.

Playing XIs

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh

Andhra: Shoaib Mohammed Khan, M Harishankar Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, A T Rayudu (C), KS Bharat (w), DB Prasanth Kumar, Stephen, Ricky Bhui, Girinath Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar