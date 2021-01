Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIDOMESTIC Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinal: Watch Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live Online on Hotstar

Rajasthan are missing leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who has been their top wicket-taker in the tournament, but has been called up to India nets in Chennai. Chahar missed the quarter-finals as well. In his absence, Rajasthan will bank on Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed and Aniket Choudhary to stop Tamil Nadu's batting that has N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith and Shahrukh Khan.

Rajasthan are missing leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who has been their top wicket-taker in the tournament, but has been called up to India nets in Chennai. Chahar missed the quarter-finals as well. In his absence, Rajasthan will bank on Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed and Aniket Choudhary to stop Tamil Nadu's batting that has N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith and Shahrukh Khan.

What are the squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan?

Tamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

Rajasthan squad: Bharat Sharma (wk), Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Chandrapal Singh, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary