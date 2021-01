Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIDOMESTIC Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab: Watch KAR vs PUN quarterfinal live

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Streaming Cricket Karnataka vs Punjab 1st Quarterfinal live on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Get all the details like Karnataka vs Punjab live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live, live streaming cricket, KAR vs PUN live streaming, live streaming SMAT, SMAT Live streaming, hotstar live streaming, star sports live streaming, karnataka vs punjab live online, karnataka vs punjab live streaming online, live streaming cricket, 1st quarterfinal live, syed mushtaq ali trophy live cricket streaming on indiatvsports.

The action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy returns in the first quarterfinal of the tournament, which will also be the first cricket match to take place in the revamped Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Karnataka, led by Karun Nair, will take on Mandeep Singh's Punjab for a berth in the semifinal of the tournament.

When will Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab begin?

Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab will start at 12:00 PM.

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab will take place on January 26. (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab?

You can watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab?

You can watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab will be on broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD.

What are the squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka vs Punjab?

Punjab Squad: Simran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha

Karnataka Squad: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair(c), KL Shrijith(w), Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Pavan Deshpande, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde