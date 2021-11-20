Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semifinals Live Score TN vs HYD Semifinal 1 Live Score Latest Scorecard SMAT Live

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @SPORTSBOOKBTC Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score SMAT 2021-22 Semi Final Matches Live Updates Latest Scorecard

Highlights Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Semi Final 1 is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The action will begin at 8:30 AM.

After over 100 games of incessant cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, it is now time for the semi-finals. The semi-finals game between Tamil Nadu-Hyderabad and Karnataka-Vidarbha will be played in Delhi.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-finals fixture

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Semi-Final 1

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

8:30 AM

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Semi-Final 2

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

1:00 PM