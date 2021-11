Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @CRICKETDEDANADA Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final Live Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Match Score Updates

After 104 T20s played over 18 days in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, we now have the final match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Tamil Nadu (Playing XI): Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar(c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan

Karnataka (Playing XI): Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey(c), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Sharath BR(w), Praveen Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, Darshan MB, Prateek Jain, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil

Tamil Nadu have won the toss and have opted to field

Squads

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey(c), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Sharath BR(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Darshan MB, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravikumar Samarth, Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Ritesh Bhatkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar(c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Jagannathan Kaushik, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Adithya Ganesh, R Silambarasan, R Vivek, Manimaran Siddharth