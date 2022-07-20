Syed Kirmani comes in support of Virat Kohli; says he will be unstoppable

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli has been under fire for a long time now.

Veteran India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani has come forward in Virat's support and opined that the former India captain must play the World Cup. Kirmani, in conversation with Dainik Jagran, said that when Kohli comes back to form, he'll be unstoppable.

"Kohli has so much experience. He should definitely be in the T20 World Cup squad. Once Kohli returns to form, he will be unstoppable. He could be a game-changer. A player with Kohli's experience and abilities deserves to be in the World Cup squad."

Kirmani further added that if it were some other player, he would have been dropped by now.

"There is tough competition within the Indian team. Had it been someone else in place of Kohli, he would've been dropped from the team. I feel that an established player should be given the benefit of the doubt"

Let's look at Kohli's recent numbers. Virat has played 22 ODIs since his last international century, scored 807 runs, with 10 fifties against his name, and an average of 36.68.

Let's talk about T20s now, the format where he's been under constant fire. In 24 matches since his last international hundred, Kohli has scored 858 runs at an average of 50.47, with eight fifties against his name, and a strike rate of 144.93. Are these numbers bad? Are they worth calling him a burden? Add to it the experience and leadership Kohli brings to the team, and there you have it.

Virat has been called names during his lean run and fans, media, trolls, everyone needs to self-introspect. Every struggle is unique. Just because it doesn't fit your pre-conceived definition of struggle, doesn't mean you get to question it. It's high time we pay attention. It's high time we are empathetic. It's high time we treat players the way they deserve to be treated.

Once invincible, Kohli has shown signs of mortality. But even a mortal Kohli is worth his weight in gold.

Latest Cricket News