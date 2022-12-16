Sydney Thunder fold for 15 runs in BBL clash vs Adelaide Strikers; set record for lowest T20 score

In what can only be called a shocking day out, one of most decorated teams in BBL history, Sydney Thunder folded out for just 15 runs in a chase of 140 vs Adelaide Strikers.
The fact that the lineup consisted of Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw and Daniel Sams speaks volumes of how embarrassing this defeat will be Sangha-led side.
The team had a total of five ducks. Henry Thornton scalped 5 wickets while Wes Agar took 4 wickets. Brendan Doggett of Thunders scored 4 runs and was the highest scorer from the team.
More to follow...