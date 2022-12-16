Friday, December 16, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sydney Thunder fold for 15 runs in BBL clash vs Adelaide Strikers; set record for lowest T20 score

Sydney Thunder fold for 15 runs in BBL clash vs Adelaide Strikers; set record for lowest T20 score

The team had a total of five ducks. Henry Thornton scalped 5 wickets while Wes Agar took 4 wickets. Brendan Doggett of Thunders scored 4 runs and was the highest scorer from the team.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2022 18:55 IST
Sydney Thunder
Image Source : GETTY Sydney Thunder had no clue what hit them and they were folded out for just 15.

In what can only be called a shocking day out, one of most decorated teams in BBL history, Sydney Thunder folded out for just 15 runs in a chase of 140 vs Adelaide Strikers. 

The fact that the lineup consisted of Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw and Daniel Sams speaks volumes of how embarrassing this defeat will be Sangha-led side. 

The team had a total of five ducks. Henry Thornton scalped 5 wickets while Wes Agar took 4 wickets. Brendan Doggett of Thunders scored 4 runs and was the highest scorer from the team. 

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Latest News