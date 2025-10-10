Sydney Thunder confirm R Ashwin's full-season availability for BBL 2025-26 R Ashwin has committed to the Big Bash League for the full 15th season, having retired from Indian cricket and the IPL last month. Ashwin will ply his trade for the Sydney Thunder, who will be led by David Warner, also featuring the likes of Sam Billings and Lockie Ferguson.

Sydney:

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin has committed to a full season of the Big Bash League (BBL) with Sydney Thunder, the franchise confirmed on Friday, October 10. Ashwin, who was confirmed as the fourth overseas player for the 15th edition of the BBL a couple of weeks ago, had earlier committed for four league matches plus the finals, with a hope of getting picked in the ILT20 auction. With that not materialising, Ashwin has confirmed a full-season availability.

“Ashwin’s decision to play the full BBL season with Sydney Thunder is another exciting moment for our club, members and fans leading into a huge summer of Big Bash," Trent Copeland, Sydney Thunder General Manager, said.

“From the outset, we put an offer to Ashwin to bring him to Western Sydney for the entire season. Following the initial announcement of his signing, conversations progressed quickly and it was a no-brainer from Thunder’s perspective to bring him in for the whole tournament.

“This decision demonstrates Ashwin’s commitment to our club and what we’re trying to build. We’re delighted to be bringing in an icon of the game – a leader and world-class player on-field, and someone who will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation," Copeland added, saying that he couldn't wait for Ashwin to arrive in Western Sydney in December.

The 39-year-old will become the first capped Indian player to play in the BBL, as the likes of Nikhil Chaudhary (now an Australian citizen) and Unmukt Chand (now an American citizen) have played in the tournament before. The player of the calibre of Ashwin joining the league will be huge for the BBL, with the talks of privatisation also going around in Australian circles.

Ashwin will have the company of Sam Billings, David Warner, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Cameron Bancroft, Daniel Sams and Tanveer Sangha at the Thunder and the finalists of the last season look good to go one better this time around. The Thunder will kick off their campaign against the defending champions Hobart Hurricanes, on December 16.