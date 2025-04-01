Sydney Sixers announce Virat Kohli as overseas signing for two BBL seasons, but there's a catch Virat Kohli, currently playing in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has gotten off to a sensational start to his campaign and it seems like he might be heading to Australia for some T20 cricket this summer. Or is he?

Virat Kohli would look great in pink or magenta, wouldn't he? Well, that's what is going to happen.... err... that's what Sydney Sixers wished for at least. The three-time Big Bash League (BBL) champions, Sixers announced Kohli as their new overseas signing for the next two seasons. For once, Sixers had many fans and users perplexed as they wondered if that was actually happening before they checked the date and realised, that it was an April Fool's prank.

The BCCI's exclusivity policy doesn't allow any of the active Indian male players to sign up to play in the overseas franchise leagues. Hence, even if the likes of Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu or Dinesh Karthik have played outside, they have done so after retiring from Indian cricket including domestic, international and the IPL. The stance doesn't seem to be changing in the near future, otherwise, the Sixers' dream could have been a reality.

The reactions to the post were also more wishful thinking than the fans getting excited for the same, knowing that it was an April 1 prank. Because Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the same team, who wouldn't want that?

Kohli might not be heading to Australia for the BBL but the Indian team will surely be Down Under for three ODIs and five T20Is and the right-hander will definitely be part of the 50-over matches.

Kohli in great form for RCB

The Indian batting stalwart may have retired from international T20s but Kohli is still going great in the IPL. With RCB pairing him up with Phil Salt at the top, it has provided Kohli extra freedom to play the way he wants to, whether to anchor the innings or just smash it like his English partner. RCB are currently at the top of the table with two wins in as many matches.