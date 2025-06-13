Sydney Sixers announce signing of Babar Azam for his maiden BBL season Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers recently came forward and announced the signing of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam as their pre-draft signing for the upcoming BBL season. Babar will be joining the likes of Steve Smith, Sean Abbott and many more stars in the side.

In a major development for Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers, the side announced the signing of ace Pakistan batter Babar Azam for his maiden BBL stint. Babar was Sydney Sixers’ pre-draft signing for the upcoming BBL season.

It is interesting to note that Babar will be a part of the Sixers’ side that includes Australia’s Steve Smith as well. Apart from Babar Azam and Steve Smith, Sixers’ squad also includes the likes of Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, and many more names.

With his signing announced, Babar Azam took centre stage and talked about how excited he is to represent Sydney Sixers in the upcoming season of the BBL.

"It's an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world's best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise. I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan,” Babar Azam said in a Sixers’ release.

Babar’s experience in T20 cricket could help Sixers

It is worth noting that Babar Azam has a plethora of experience in T20 cricket. Throughout his career, the Pakistan batter has played 320 T20 matches so far where he has amassed 11330 runs with an average of 43.07 runs. With his signing for Sixers announced, the franchise’s general manager Rachael Haynes opined that Babar’s repertoire is known throughout world cricket and needs no introduction.

"Babar's resume speaks for itself, The skill, professionalism, and experience that he brings is of enormous value to our playing group and the news is obviously incredibly exciting for our fans. He is a world-class player and a proven leader. He's not only a huge addition to our club, but to the league as a whole,” Haynes said.