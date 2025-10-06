Suzie Bates scripts women's cricket history during NZ vs SA World Cup match, Sophie Devine joins elite list New Zealand cricket's most experienced cricketers Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine achieved massive feat as they featured in the White Ferns' line-up in the Women's World Cup game against South Africa in Indore on Monday, October 6. Both New Zealand and South Africa lost their respective opening games.

Indore:

Veteran New Zealand batter Suzie Bates became the first player in women's cricket history to feature in 350 international games as she was named in the White Ferns' line-up in the Women's World Cup game against South Africa in Indore on Monday, October 6. Bates, who has played 177 T20Is for the White Ferns, was representing New Zealand for the 177th time in the ODIs as she completed a huge feat. The feat looks more remarkable knowing that Bates is yet to play a Test match and has been the longest servant of the women's game.

Most matches played in women’s international cricket

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 350* (173 ODIs, 177 T20Is)

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 342 (6 Tests, 154 ODIs, 182 T20Is)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 341 (14 Tests, 159 ODIs, 168 T20Is)

Mithali Raj (India) - 333 (12 Tests, 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is)

Charlotte Edwards (England) - 309 (23 Tests, 191 ODIs, 95 T20Is)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England) - 300 (4 Tests, 118 ODIs, 178 T20Is)

Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 300* (154 ODIs, 146 T20Is)