Suspense around Usman Khawaja's opening partner deepens ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Scores of 0 and 16 seem to have dented Sam Konstas' chances of becoming the opening partner of Usman Khawaja in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Konstas, who opened alongside Marcus Harris during the first unofficial Test match against India A in Mackay has been pushed into the middle order for the second unofficial Test. The chair of selectors George Bailey has confirmed that Konstas will bat in the middle order whereas Nathan McSweeney will replace him at the top of the order.

Notably, Harris, who racked up scores of 17 and 36 will continue to open in the second unofficial Test. Cameron Bancroft will bat at number three whereas Konstas is likely to bat at the number four spot.

"As flagged prior to the series the batting order was subject to adjustment throughout the two-match series," chair of selectors George Bailey was quoted as saying to Espncricinfo. "We will use the opportunity this week to gather our final information before the announcement of the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Series following the Australia A match."

McSweeney outperformed his competitors and scored an unbeaten 88 to take Australia A to victory in the second innings before scoring 39 off 131 in the first innings of the first unofficial Test.

"I'm really confident in my game. I'm progressing and I'm batting some of the best innings I've played," McSweeney told reporters in Mackay after the match as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "Hopefully I can continue to learn and get better. If the opportunity comes, I feel like I'm ready.

"If it doesn't, I'll keep working hard and hope that one day I get that call-up. "All I can worry about is making sure my game is in good order. I've got to continue to try and punch out runs."

Meanwhile, the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Perth from November 22.