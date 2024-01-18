Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery 'promises to be back very soon'

Follow us on Image Source : SURYAKUMAR YADAV/X Suryakumar Yadav.

The No.1 ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful surgery after suffering from sports hernia. The 33-year-old batter took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to inform his fans about the surgery and promised a return to action "very soon".

The flamboyant India batter also thanked his fans for their well wishes and prayers. "Surgery done. I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," Suryakumar captioned his post.

As per PTI, Suryakumar went under the knife in Germany and his return to full fitness will take at least a month. He is most likely to make a return during the IPL 2024 which precedes the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Notably, the right-handed batter had also suffered an on-field injury during India's recent multi-format tour of South Africa. He injured his left ankle while fielding during the 3rd T20I against the Proteas at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 14.

He had uploaded a video on Instagram after the incident which showed him taking a stroll with a walking stick in his left hand to ease the pressure on his heavily plastered left ankle.

"On a slightly serious note, injuries are never fun, but I’ll take it in my stride and promise to be back, fully fit, in no time! Till then, hope you all are enjoying the holiday season and finding little joys, everyday," the caption of the video read.

Suryakumar is an integral part of India's T20 World Cup plans. His T20I record speaks volumes about how good the Mumbai batter has been in the last couple of years. He has aggregated 2141 runs at a stunning strike rate of 171.55 with the help of four tons and 17 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.