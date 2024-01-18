Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery 'promises to be back very soon'

Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery 'promises to be back very soon'

Suryakumar Yadav is still the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. Suryakumar has a total rating of 869 and England's Phil Salt is behind him with an 802 rating.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 8:25 IST
Suryakumar Yadav.
Image Source : SURYAKUMAR YADAV/X Suryakumar Yadav.

The No.1 ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful surgery after suffering from sports hernia. The 33-year-old batter took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to inform his fans about the surgery and promised a return to action "very soon".

The flamboyant India batter also thanked his fans for their well wishes and prayers. "Surgery done. I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," Suryakumar captioned his post.

As per PTI, Suryakumar went under the knife in Germany and his return to full fitness will take at least a month. He is most likely to make a return during the IPL 2024 which precedes the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Notably, the right-handed batter had also suffered an on-field injury during India's recent multi-format tour of South Africa. He injured his left ankle while fielding during the 3rd T20I against the Proteas at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 14.

He had uploaded a video on Instagram after the incident which showed him taking a stroll with a walking stick in his left hand to ease the pressure on his heavily plastered left ankle. 

 "On a slightly serious note, injuries are never fun, but I’ll take it in my stride and promise to be back, fully fit, in no time!  Till then, hope you all are enjoying the holiday season and finding little joys, everyday," the caption of the video read.

Related Stories
IND vs AFG 3rd T20I produces first-ever double Super Over in International Cricket

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I produces first-ever double Super Over in International Cricket

One World One Family Cup Live: When and where to watch Sachin vs Yuvraj match on TV and streaming?

One World One Family Cup Live: When and where to watch Sachin vs Yuvraj match on TV and streaming?

Rohit Sharma: Should India captain have been allowed to bat in second Super Over?

Rohit Sharma: Should India captain have been allowed to bat in second Super Over?

Suryakumar is an integral part of India's T20 World Cup plans. His T20I record speaks volumes about how good the Mumbai batter has been in the last couple of years. He has aggregated 2141 runs at a stunning strike rate of 171.55 with the help of four tons and 17 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News