IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses MS Dhoni, breaks Aaron Finch's world record during 2nd T20I

IND vs SA: India's T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav was on show in the second T20I against South Africa as he smashed a 36-ball 56 at St George's Park, Gqeberha. After a string of few low scores, SKY was at his best to hit a fifty and help his team register 180 on the board from 19.3 overs in the first innings.

SKY came in at the time when India were 6/2 and co-anchored the innings along with Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh. His blistering outing now sees him break a couple of records in T20I cricket. SKY, who needed 15 runs to amass 2000 runs in T20Is, became the joint-second fastest to achieve the milestone in 56 innings. He and Kohli are tied on second with the fewest innings taken to score 2000 T20I runs, only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, both of whom reached the feat in 52 outings. However, he broke the world record for the fewest balls taken to hit 2000 T20I runs, shattering a feat earlier held by Aaron Finch.

Suryakumar got to 2000 runs in 1164 balls, breaking Finch's record of reaching the milestone in 1283 balls. Maxwell is on third with 1304 balls taken to reach the 2000-run mark, while David Miller and KL Rahul are fourth and fifth with 1398 balls and 1415 balls taken, respectively.

Fastest to 2000 T20I runs in terms of balls taken:

1. Suryakumar Yadav: 1164

2. Aaron Finch: 1283

3. Glenn Maxwell: 1304

4. David Miller: 1398

5. KL Rahul: 1415

Not only this, the T20 beast also broke one of MS Dhoni's records. SKY's 56-run outing ensured him to become the only Indian captain to hit a fifty-plus score in T20Is in South Africa. Dhoni earlier held the highest T20I score by an Indian captain in South Africa - 45.

