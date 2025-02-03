Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube included in Mumbai's 18-man squad for Ranji Trophy quarter-final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav had a disappointing England T20I series scoring just 28 runs in five matches

Mumbai have unveiled an 18-man squad for the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana led by Ajinkya Rahane. Mumbai have added India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who played a decent hand in the last two matches against England with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer away for the three-match ODI series.

Surya had a torrid time in the five T20Is scoring just 28 runs averaging a meagre 5.6. The Indian T20I skipper will be keen to turn the tide if he gets an opportunity in the quarter-final at Lahli, starting February 8. Mumbai needed an outright win over Meghalaya after losing to Jammu and Kashmir, which they did riding on Shardul Thakur's all-round show with the bat and ball.

Dube, who has had a decent red-ball run, was hit on his head after scoring a fifty in the Pune T20I a couple of days ago. Dube took a couple of wickets with the ball to showcase his ability with the ball after a controversy over his concussion substitute in the fourth T20I. Apart from these two, Mumbai also brought in Harsh Tanna in place of Shreyas Gurav.

Mumbai finished second on the table in Elite Group A behind J & K and will now take on the Group C toppers Haryana in a bid to defend their Ranji Trophy title. Mumbai haven't been at their best in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season but have found ways to stay afloat in the top half of the table. However, a team like Haryana will challenge them in their home conditions and the seniors Rahane, Shardul and Surya alongside the likes of Tanush Kotian, Ayush Mhatre and Suryansh Shedge will be key for the Mumbai team.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy quarters: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna