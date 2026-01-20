Suryakumar Yadav set to become third Indian cricketer after Kohli, Rohit to register major record Suryakumar Yadav is close to history, needing 212 runs for 3000 T20I runs and 25 more to reach 9000 T20 runs. Despite poor recent form, he remains backed as India eye a T20I comeback against New Zealand under his unbeaten captaincy record.

New Delhi:

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is only 212 runs short of becoming the third Indian cricketer, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to complete 3000 or more runs in T20I cricket history. The veteran batter has amassed 2788 runs in the format and in the upcoming five-match clash against New Zealand, he will hope to find his old form and eventually complete the milestone.

Most runs for India in T20Is:

Player Runs Rohit Sharma 4231 Virat Kohli 4188 Suryakumar Yadav 2788

Suryakumar Yadav is only 25 runs short of completing 9000 runs in T20 cricket. He will become the fourth player after Rohit, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to reach the landmark.

Most T20 runs for India:

Player Runs Virat Kohli 13543 Rohit Sharma 12248 Shikhar Dhawan 9797 Suryakumar Yadav 8975

However, more than the milestones, Suryakumar getting his mojo back is what’s important at the moment. The veteran has struggled massively in international cricket as of late, scoring only 44 runs in the last four matches. There were plenty of talks about his future in the format, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 coming up, but the team management and the board backed the India international, who now desperately needs runs behind his back.

However, when it comes to captaincy, Suryakumar has done a commendable job. Under his leadership, India have never lost a T20I series and the goal will be to continue in the same manner, leading to the marquee tournament.

India eye comeback in T20Is

After a 2-1 hammering in the ODIs, India would hope for a strong comeback in the T20Is. Already, key player Tilak Varma is ruled out of the first three matches of the series, while injured Washington Sundar has been replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Tilak, may feature in the playing XI, but it won’t be surprising if Ishan Kishan is given the green light, given that the southpaw has been called up to the India squad for the T20 World Cup.